It may be a cliché, but for a Japanese, it is important not to lose face. This is perhaps why, in this high-flying exercise in sports diplomacy, the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, dignified and stiff as usual, was the first to speak. Shortly before 1 p.m. (Paris time), he announced that he had asked the IOC President, Thomas Bach, to postpone the organization of the Tokyo Games to 2021.