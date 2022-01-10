How to apply for a free bus pass in Scotland now that registrations are open.

From the end of the month, anyone in Scotland aged 5 to 21 can apply for a new or replacement National Entitlement Card or Young Scot NEC to gain access to free bus travel – here’s how.

In Scotland, anyone aged 5 to 21 can now apply for free bus transportation.

On January 31, the Free Bus Travel Scheme will go into effect, allowing young people under the age of 22 to travel for free on buses throughout Scotland.

Around 930,000 young people in Scotland will benefit from the new initiative, according to Transport Scotland research, which found that if public transportation were free, 70% of young people would use it more frequently.

Here’s how to get started:

To begin, anyone under the age of 22 must apply for a new Young Scots Card or National Entitlement Card.

If you already have a National Entitlement Card, you must apply for a replacement card and select Free Bus Travel. A new card will be mailed to your address.

Anyone under the age of 16 must have a parent or guardian apply on their behalf for Young Persons’ Free Bus Travel or Disabled Concessionary Travel.

If you’re over the age of 12, you can apply for a Young Scot card that doesn’t include the Young Persons’ Free Bus Travel product.

You must use a device that has a webcam attached, according to Getyournec.scot.

You’ll need the following documents when applying for a replacement card.

You can photograph any document and upload it to the website.

Yoti is also a good app to use.