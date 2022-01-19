How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool: TV channel, kick-off time, team news, and predictions for the Carabao Cup semi-final

Despite fears of yet another postponement, the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Liverpool is expected to go ahead.

The Gunners were worried that they wouldn’t be able to put together a team after having their match against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur called off due to a combination of Covid, injury, and Afcon absences just days before.

Due to a Covid outbreak in Liverpool, the first leg of this semi-final was also postponed before the teams finally played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

Here’s everything you need to know about the return leg at Emirates Stadium, which will determine who will face Chelsea in the final:

After releasing Covid, Martin Odegaard could return to the Arsenal team, but Cedric Soares is a doubt due to injury.

Both Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu, who have been sidelined due to injuries, could make a comeback.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s ankle injury after Saturday’s win over Brentford has weakened Liverpool’s midfield options, with assistant coach Pep Lijnders confirming that he will “definitely” miss the cup tie.

After the international break, Divock Origi and Thiago will return.

Many young players across Europe have benefited from Covid’s efforts, but Arsenal’s Hale End academy was already ahead of the game in bringing the fruits of its labor to English football.

Bukayo Saka broke into the England team when no other Arsenal player was available and has since established himself as one of Southgate’s favorites, while Emile Smith Rowe followed suit and earned his first cap during the November international break.

The Gunners have struggled in the past to develop youth talent, with the likes of Cesc Fabregas leaving, but the club’s hierarchy appear determined to change that this time, with English youngsters Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale joining their team of homegrown stars.

For years, the Carabao Cup has been a popular tournament for putting young players through their paces, and Arsenal will use it once more this season.

Charlie Patino, 18, scored on his first senior appearance as a substitute against Sunderland in the quarter-final, while Mika Mika Biereth, Omari Hutchinson, and Salah-Eddie Oulad M’hand were all on the bench against Liverpool last time out.

Will Arteta take advantage of the second leg to scout new talent?

