How to watch Dan Evans vs Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Australian Open: start time, TV channel, and live stream

Dan Evans vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime: UK start time, TV channel, and live stream of the Australian Open

Evans, the last remaining British singles player, appears to be enjoying his time with Argentine coach Sebastian Prieto, who describes himself as “relaxed… but tough and fair.”

Dan Evans has had a strong start to 2022, and the British singles spotlight now shines solely on him as he prepares for a difficult Australian Open match.

Cam Norrie, the British No. 1 player, lost in the first round, as did Liam Broady and Harriet Dart, while Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu, and Heather Watson all lost in the second round.

Evans is now the only British player left in the singles draw, with a third-round match against No. 9 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime scheduled for Saturday.

Evans has arguably been the most consistent British player in recent years, having returned to the top 100 in March 2019 and remained in the top 30 since winning his first ATP title in February last year.

Evans – seeded No 24 for the Australian Open – attributes his form in part to working on his mentality with coach Sebastian Prieto after they quickly established an English-speaking relationship.

“I was skeptical at first,” Evans admitted, referring to his collaboration with Prieto last year.

“He’s Argentinian, and I don’t know a word of Spanish.”

His command of the English language is admirable.

But, yes, it has proven to be effective.

He’s laid-back but firm.

It’s also a challenge.

“It’s been a lot of fun.”

I hope he’s having fun; he’s still here, so I’m sure he is.

Spending time with him is also something I enjoy.

It’s a new way of training and viewing the game, and it’s certainly opened my eyes.

“I’ve been working hard with Sebastian on court mentality and, you know, joking around.”

Evans began the year by defeating John Isner, Jan-Lennard Struff, and Auger-Aliassime’s Canadian teammate Denis Shapovalov in all three of his singles rubbers for Great Britain in the ATP Cup.

In Sydney, Evans reached the semi-finals, and he believes that a steady pre-season has set him on the right track.

“I had a lot of fun at ATP Cup,” he added.

In pre-season, I wasn’t too hard on myself.

There was no point in going to the gym when I didn’t have much time.

