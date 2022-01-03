How to watch the 4th Test of the Ashes in the United Kingdom: start time, TV coverage, stream, and highlights of Australia vs. England

With numerous coaches and family members testing positive for Covid, England has demonstrated a strong commitment to keeping the show on the road.

SYDNEY — England’s victory at the SCG on Wednesday will be their biggest of the Ashes tour so far.

Given that they are 3-0 down with two Tests remaining and have already lost this series to Australia in less than 11 days, that may not be much of a statement.

Despite the fact that four coaches and five other members of the larger touring party were infected with Covid, most other teams, including Australia, would have flown home by now.

India did so only four months ago in England, when a single case in their camp resulted in the last-minute postponement of the summer’s final Test at Old Trafford due to a positive result from a team physio.

While England may face pressure from above to continue regardless, keep in mind that this is a group of players who were not afraid to push back when negotiating the terms of this tour last summer.

They would not have come if the arrangements in Australia were not satisfactory.

Unfortunately, the emergence of the Omicron variant and its rapid spread has complicated this journey far more than anyone could have anticipated.

They’re preparing for the fourth Test without a head coach in Chris Silverwood, a fast bowling coach in Jon Lewis, and spin and fitness coaches Jeetan Patel and Darren Veness, all of whom tested positive.

After being flagged as a positive contact, Adam Hollioake, the only reinforcement to the three-strong coaching team left in Sydney, has also vanished.

Covid has also taken out the net bowlers, with two of them testing positive on Sunday and the rest of the group being deemed close contacts.

GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)

As a result, captain Joe Root has been throwing down to his teammates in the days leading up to the fourth Test.

Players are also forming friendships in order to get more practice.

All of this comes after England’s heartbreaking innings loss in Melbourne, where they were bowled out for 68 runs.

“This tour has taken its toll,” Stuart Broad admitted in his Mail on Sunday column.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

How to watch the Ashes 4th Test: UK start time, TV coverage, stream and Australia v England highlights

How to watch the Ashes 4th Test Dates: 5-9 January

5-9 January Start time: 11.30pm (on 4 January GMT)

11.30pm (on 4 January GMT) TV coverage: BT Sport 1 from 10.30pm

BT Sport 1 from 10.30pm Live stream: BT Sport website and app

BT Sport website and app Highlights: BT Sport 1 at 8.15am and 12.30pm and BBC iPlayer from 5pm All times GMT