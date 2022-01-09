How to watch the 4th Test of the Ashes: UK start time tonight, TV coverage, stream, and highlights of Australia vs. England

How to watch the 4th Test of the Ashes: UK start time tonight, TV coverage, stream, and highlights of Australia v England

With numerous coaches and family members testing positive for Covid, England has demonstrated a strong commitment to keeping the show on the road.

SYDNEY — When England bats at the SCG on Wednesday, it will be their biggest win of the Ashes tour thus far.

Given that they are 3-0 down with two Tests remaining and have lost this series to Australia in just over 11 days, that may not be much of a statement.

Despite the fact that four coaches and five other members of the wider touring party have been diagnosed with Covid, most other teams, including Australia, would have flown home by now.

India did so only four months ago in England, when one case in their camp resulted in the last-minute postponement of the summer’s final Test at Old Trafford due to a positive result from a team physio.

Although England may be under pressure from above to continue regardless, keep in mind that this is a group of players who were not afraid to push back when negotiating the terms of this tour last summer.

They would not have come if the arrangements in Australia were not satisfactory.

Unfortunately, the emergence of the Omicron variant and its rapid spread has complicated this journey far more than anyone could have anticipated.

So much so that they’re preparing for the fourth Test without a head coach in Chris Silverwood, a fast bowling coach in Jon Lewis, and spin and fitness coaches Jeetan Patel and Darren Veness, all of whom tested positive for the virus.

After being flagged as a positive contact, Adam Hollioake, the only reinforcement to the three-strong coaching team that remains in Sydney, has also gone missing.

Covid has also taken out the net bowlers, with two of them testing positive on Sunday and the entire group being deemed close contacts.

All times are in GMT.

In the days leading up to this fourth Test, captain Joe Root has been throwing down with his teammates.

Players are also forming friendships in order to get more practice.

All of this comes after England’s heartbreaking innings defeat in Melbourne, where they were bowled out for 68 runs.

“This tour has taken its toll on,” Stuart Broad admitted in his Mail on Sunday column.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

How to watch the Ashes 4th Test: UK start time tonight, TV coverage, stream and Australia v England highlights

How to watch the Ashes 4th Test Dates: 5-9 January

5-9 January Start time: 11.30pm (on 4 January GMT)

11.30pm (on 4 January GMT) TV coverage: BT Sport 1 from 10.30pm

BT Sport 1 from 10.30pm Live stream: BT Sport website and app

BT Sport website and app Highlights: BT Sport 1 at 8.15am and 12.30pm and BBC iPlayer from 5pm All times GMT