How to watch the 5th Test of the Ashes in the United Kingdom: start time, TV coverage, live stream, and highlights of Australia vs. England

A fifth Test victory that would restore England’s pride would make the series more bearable and suggest that there is reason to be optimistic about this England team after all.

There are more questions about England’s XI on the eve of the final Ashes Test than at any time during Joe Root’s five years as captain.

However, one certainty is that a win in Hobart would be beneficial not only to Root’s leadership but also to the team’s progress over the next 12 months.

This series could have been lost a fortnight ago, in the aftermath of a humiliating 3-0 loss in just over two days in Melbourne, which put England 3-0 down with two Tests remaining.

After gaining confidence from a thrilling final-day draw in Sydney, this group of players now has the chance to do something no England team has done in the last decade: win an Ashes Test in Australia.

It won’t change the outcome of the series or put an end to questions about the tour’s planning, execution, and management.

Despite their flaws, this group of players has the potential to develop into a more consistent and effective team.

They have been welcomed with open arms since their arrival in Tasmania on Monday.

The weather is reminiscent of autumn in England, being noticeably colder than on the mainland.

When the tourists arrived for their first training session at the picturesque Bellerive Oval on Wednesday, they were also given a green pitch to play on.

It’s a surface that suggests going for an all-seam attack.

The two all-time leading wicket-takers in England, Stuart Broad and James Anderson, should be licking their lips in anticipation of what the pink ball might have in store for them.

England, on the other hand, will be wary.

This match will be played under floodlights, and they have lost each of their previous five day-night Tests away from home, including a 275-run defeat in Adelaide last month.

The team, on the other hand, is a separate entity.

Ben Stokes (side) and Jonny Bairstow (thumb) are both out with injuries, and Haseeb Hameed’s ability to open the bowling is in doubt after six consecutive appearances.

How to watch the Ashes 5th Test: UK start time, TV coverage, stream and Australia vs England highlights

How to watch the Ashes 5th Test Dates: 14-18 January

14-18 January Start time: 4am (on 14 January GMT)

4am (on 14 January GMT) TV coverage: BT Sport 1 – coverage from 3am

BT Sport 1 – coverage from 3am Live stream: BT Sport website and app

BT Sport website and app Highlights: BT Sport 1 at 12.45pm and BBC iPlayer later in the day All times GMT