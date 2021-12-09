How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021 in the United Kingdom: start time, Channel 4 TV coverage, live stream, and Formula One schedule

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will compete in a winner-takes-all race at the Yas Marina Circuit, and UK viewers will be able to watch it for free.

The most exciting Formula One season in recent memory has come down to the last race.

The 2021 drivers’ championship will be decided by a straight shootout between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi.

F1 fans in the United Kingdom will now be able to watch the thrilling conclusion for free, thanks to a deal between Sky Sports and Channel 4 to broadcast the race on terrestrial television.

The race will be broadcast on Channel 4 using Sky’s broadcast, which means fans will hear from pundits such as Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button, and Martin Brundle.

If you are unable to watch the race live, Channel 4 will air highlights later that evening.

Sky has announced a partnership with Channel 4 that will allow the entire country to watch Sky Sports’ live coverage of the thrilling F1 season finale at the (hashtag)AbuDhabiGP.

For the first time since 1974, all of the championship contenders are on equal points heading into the final race.

Hamilton has drawn level with Verstappen after a trio of dominant performances in Brazil, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Hamilton was 19 points behind Verstappen four races ago.

The task for both men is straightforward: finish ahead of their title rival, but Verstappen still has the upper hand.

If neither driver finishes in the points, the Red Bull driver will be awarded his first championship for winning more races this season than Hamilton.

GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)

On December 10th,

On December 11th,

Sunday, December 12th

This has prompted speculation that Verstappen will intentionally crash into Hamilton, as Ayrton Senna did against Alain Prost in 1990, but the Dutchman has previously stated that he has no interest in such tactics.

Last month, Verstappen said, “I don’t really think about previous historic fights between two drivers and what they’ve done.”

“It’s in the past; all I can do now is focus on staying on track and doing my best.”

That’s how you’ll win the championship: get as many points as possible and try to beat your opponent.”

This situation is alarming.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 All times GMT Friday 10 December First Practice: 9.30am-10.30am (live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event from 9am)

Second Practice: 1pm-2pm (live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event from 12.45pm) Saturday 11 December Third Practice 10am-11am (live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event from 9.45am)

Qualifying: 1-2pm (live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event from 12pm) Sunday 12 December Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: 1pm (live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event from 11:30am, Channel 4 from 11.45am)

Race highlights: Channel 4 at 5.30pm