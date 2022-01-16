How to watch the Australian Open 2022: TV channel, start times in the United Kingdom, coverage schedule, and live stream information

At arguably the most talked-about Australian Open in a generation, Tim Henman and Johanna Konta will be among the pundits.

On January 17, the Australian Open, which began with incessant talk of Novak Djokovic’s visa saga, will finally begin with some tennis.

The draw is now complete, and fans will soon be looking forward to the action on the court, rather than in court.

Emma Raducanu, who had a difficult start to 2022 with a crushing defeat to Elena Rybakina, is likely to generate a lot of interest in the UK.

The US Open champion has been drawn against Sloane Stephens in the first round, which will be a nightmare for her.

It’s the first time she’s ever faced a fellow major winner at a major.

Cam Norrie and Dan Evans are expected to draw attention in the United Kingdom, where the coverage will be produced by discovery(plus) and broadcast on Eurosport.

From week two, former British No. 1 Tim Henman will be one of the pundits, and he’ll be asking the questions from The Cube, which is described as an “extraordinary piece of technology” that teleports athletes and pundits into the studio.

You might have seen footage of The Cube circulating on social media in the past.

It gives the impression that the athlete is standing next to the interviewer when, in fact, they are still on the court or can be anywhere in the world.

“The best thing about it, in my opinion, is that it’s a really powerful storytelling tool,” says Scott Young, Discovery Sports’ Senior Vice President of Content and Production.

“Anywhere in the world, we can teleport athletes and players in.”

We have a greenscreen set up on the Melbourne court, or if you’re Boris [Becker] from Germany, we can transport you to The Cube as if you were standing there.

“It’s a really powerful tool – if you’re at home, all you’re doing is watching two people talk.”

“This is without a doubt one of the top three matches I’ve ever seen.”

Novak Djokovic visits (hashtag)TheCube to reflect on his stunning victory over Rafael Nadal at (hashtag)RolandGarros.

Johanna, who recently retired, will be among the familiar faces in the studio.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

How to watch Australian Open 2022: TV channel, UK start times, coverage schedule and live stream details

“Definitely one of the top three matches of my entire life.” An “overjoyed” Novak Djokovic visits #TheCube to reflect on his stunning win over Rafael Nadal at #RolandGarros. pic.twitter.com/gWRUq39JPS — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) June 11, 2021