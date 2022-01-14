How to watch the third round of the Champions Cup: TV channel, fixtures, kick-off times, live stream, and highlights

After defeating Leicester last week, Wasps face Toulouse in a free-to-air match, while Leinster seek retribution for Montpellier’s default 28-0 win in the reverse fixture.

The Champions Cup is back for the season’s third round, the penultimate round of pool stage games.

Border restrictions and Covid outbreaks in France wreaked havoc in round two, resulting in the cancellation of seven of the twelve matches.

However, all of this round’s matches are expected to be played this weekend, and they will all be televised in the United Kingdom.

In pool A, Racing 92 and Ulster are on top, while Harlequins, Munster, and Leicester are tied for first place in pool B with 9 points.

Cardiff have had a poor start to the Champions Cup, with defeats to Toulouse and Harlequins putting them at the bottom of pool B.

Quins have won five straight games in all competitions, including a resounding 43-17 victory over this team in December.

However, with four Wales internationals and star Lions winger Josh Adams returning to the XV, the outcome is far from certain.

Before the latest round of fixtures, here’s what you need to know:

Castres and Munster are both flying high in the Top 14 and the United Rugby Championship (URC), as evidenced by their December meeting, in which Munster came out on top by a slim margin of 16-13.

Munster defeated table-topping Ulster last weekend, while Castres has won four straight league games.

Munster’s starting lineup features four Ireland internationals: captain Peter O’Mahony, scrum-half Conor Murray, and wings Keith Earls and Andrew Conway.

Toulouse are a formidable opponent for any team, as they are unbeaten in the Champions Cup and second in the Top 14.

Wasps, on the other hand, could not have had a better warm-up for the weekend’s free-to-air match than ending Leicester’s Premiership winning streak of 15 games last Saturday.

While both of these teams have struggled in the league so far this season, their Champions Cup debuts have been a tale of two halves.

After two losses, the Ospreys are rooted to the bottom of Pool A, while Racing 92 lead the table with a massive points difference of (plus)59.

On the occasion when Connacht and Leicester met.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

How to watch Champions Cup rugby – round 3: TV channel, fixtures, kick-off times, live stream and highlights