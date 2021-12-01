How Tottenham could line up with FIVE new signings as they pursue up-and-coming talent with a new transfer strategy.

TOTTENHAM are interested in signing five young European talents to bolster Antonio Conte’s squad.

Conte wants to rebuild Tottenham and return them to the top four.

And the club has identified five young stars from across Europe who can assist them in achieving their goal.

Nicolo Barella, Franck Kessie, and Dusan Vlahovic, all of whom play in Serie A, have been linked with a move.

Conte knows Barella from his time at Inter, where he won Euro 2020.

Liverpool and Chelsea are both interested in signing the midfielder.

Inter will not part with Barella on the cheap.

Kessie, the AC Milan midfield general, is another option for Spurs, and he’ll be a lot cheaper than Barella.

The Ivory Coast international’s contract expires in June, and he has the option of signing a pre-contract in January, or clubs could try to persuade Milan to sell during the winter window.

Vlahovic of Fiorentina may be the most expensive of the five players.

This season, the 21-year-old forward has 14 goals in 16 games across all competitions.

His excellent form has piqued the interest of many of Europe’s top clubs.

Newcastle, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Juventus are all interested in signing the £70 million man.

Vlahovic could be a promising young replacement for Harry Kane, who could be a target for a transfer next summer.

Spurs may also look to strengthen their defensive and midfield options in the Bundesliga.

Denis Zakaria of Borussia Monchengladbach is versatile.

He’s capable of filling in at centre-back, but his best position is in the middle of the park.

Fortunately for Spurs, Zakaria, like Kessie, is out of contract next summer and could be picked up cheaply.

Tottenham would, however, face stiff competition from a number of clubs.

Spurs are also interested in Fenerbahce centre-back Kim Min-jae.

Kim will be familiar to Son Heung-min because he is a South Korean international.

The 25-year-old, who stands six feet three inches tall and is known as ‘Monster,’ possesses qualities that Conte could use in his backline.

In the back three, Kim and Zakaria could partner Cristian Romero.

The midfield would be manned by Serie A’s Barella and Kessie.

Vlahovic would almost certainly start in the Prem’s starting lineup.

Conte could also switch to a back four.

Zakaria would be moved to the middle of the field in that case.

