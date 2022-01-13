‘How was this not checked by VAR?’ – West Ham midfielder Rice fumes after seeing a video of Norwich’s Krul dragging Vlasic to the ground.

Following West Ham’s win over Norwich on Wednesday, Declan Rice took to social media to appeal for a penalty.

Jarrod Bowen scored a brace in the Hammers’ 2-0 win over the Canaries at the London Stadium.

However, the victory isn’t enough for the east Londoners to forget about an incident that they believe should have resulted in a penalty, a red card, and a third goal.

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul appeared to have manhandled Nikola Vlasic in the penalty area, and a fan posted the video to Twitter, questioning why the referee didn’t award a penalty and dismiss the Dutch goalkeeper.

“How was this not checked by VAR?” Rice tweeted in response to that tweet.

A number of West Ham supporters agreed with the star midfielder and suggested Vlasic should have received a penalty.

“The answer is very simple, mate,” one supporter replied.

They’re deaf.”

“Be careful, December,” wrote another.

Give no reason for the league to suspend you…

“Of course you’re right.”

“I have a clear pen.”

“Because it’s against West Ham, they don’t want us to get anything because it might mean we creep into 4th at the end of the season,” a third tweeted.

“Because it’s West Ham,” a supporter explained.

“You cannot get much more blatant!!” said another.

West Ham are in fourth place in the Premier League, with five points separating them from third-placed Liverpool and two points separating them from fifth-placed Arsenal.

