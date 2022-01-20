How would Arsenal line up against Liverpool if Arteta had only just scraped together a team amidst Covid and injury woes?

How could Arsenal line up against Liverpool with Arteta barely scraping together a team amidst Covid and injury woes?

MIKEL ARTETA has been tight-lipped about his team selection for Arsenal’s match against Liverpool, as he aims to reach his second cup final as manager.

Due to Covid and injuries ravaging their squad, the Gunners requested that their match against Tottenham on Sunday be postponed.

While some issues remain, Arteta will be able to welcome back a number of key players for the Carabao Cup match on Thursday.

The only Covid absentee from the weekend is Martin Odegaard, while Thomas Partey, who was knocked out of the AFCON with Ghana, could also be back in the UK.

The match against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium may be too soon for the midfielder, but Emile Smith Rowe, who missed the first leg of the semi-final, could play a deeper role.

Bukayo Saka, Calum Chambers, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Cedric Soares are all expected to return after overcoming injuries.

However, Granit Xhaka remains suspended following his red card at Anfield, so Arteta’s biggest headache will be finding a partner for Sambi Lokonga.

Arteta will almost certainly want to reintroduce first-choice right-back Tomiyasu to the starting lineup.

Cedric started the first leg but only lasted 11 minutes before being replaced by Chambers, who helped Arsenal maintain their unbeaten record.

Eddie Nketiah is the joint top scorer in the Carabao Cup this season with five goals, and Arteta may decide to start him again.

“I can’t and I don’t want to because I don’t want to give anything away, sorry,” Arteta said when asked about player availability.

“There are issues and issues that haven’t been resolved, but as you can imagine, I’d like to keep those to myself.”

“We’ve already played with academy players when we have the league’s youngest squad.”

