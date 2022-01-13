How would Chelsea’s 2010 team fare against Pep Guardiola’s Man City, as Malouda claims?

Chelsea’s 2010 Double-Winning Team, according to FLORENT MALOUDA, would BEAT Manchester City in this season’s title race.

Between 2007 and 2013, the 41-year-old former France winger won seven trophies at Stamford Bridge.

Malouda worked with some of Chelsea’s best-ever players and under some great managers.

Malouda’s best season with the Blues came in 2009-10, when he made 51 appearances as Carlo Ancelotti’s side won the Premier League and FA Cup.

Malouda, along with Nicholas Anelka and Didier Drogba, formed a lethal front three for the Italians, who scored 103 goals in the league alone.

Frank Lampard, Michael Ballack, and John Obi Mikel commanded the midfield in Ancelotti’s lineup.

And a back four of Branislav Ivanovic, Ricardo Carvalho, John Terry, and Ashley Cole did an outstanding job of defending Petr Cech’s goalmouth.

Chelsea also benefited from their depth, with Joe Cole, Salomon Kalou, and Deco all featuring prominently.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Other stars such as Michael Essien, Alex, and Yuri Zhirkov, on the other hand, had a significant impact.

And Malouda believes that Ancelotti’s Double-winning team would beat Pep Guardiola’s current City side simply because of their physicality.

“Our Chelsea team would beat this City team, as we had different qualities,” Malouda told William Hill, comparing City to Guardiola’s prime Barcelona side, whom Chelsea frustrated several times in the Champions League during Malouda’s Blues career.

“If I compare this City team to Barcelona at its peak, we were the type of team they avoided playing against.

“Of course, I respect them, but I believe we could have done to them what we were able to do to Barcelona at times.”

“We’d annoy them, be physically aggressive toward them, and this would cause them to doubt themselves.”

“I’ll admit, we parked the bus, and they didn’t like it! Maybe City will be against us as well.”

This weekend, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea face a Manchester City side that includes Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

The Blues are looking to avenge their 1-0 home loss in September, when they struggled for possession and failed to register a single shot on goal.

Malouda, on the other hand, is confident that the European champions will deliver at the Etihad.

“I think Chelsea will beat Manchester City,” he continued.

If they want to close the gap, they’ll have to beat the best, and there’s nothing to lose in this game right now.

For the most up-to-date rumours, visit our Transfer News Live blog…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.