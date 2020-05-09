How would the final Premier League table look using a weighted home and away points-per-game plan?

As teams near the bottom of the Premier League continue to dig their heels in over Project Restart, some may want to be careful what they wish for after a final table emerged using a method from the lower levels of the Football League.

It appears that the third and fourth tiers will be prematurely ended next week due to the coronavirus crisis.

One suggestion put forward to finalise the standings in those leagues is to use a weighted point-per-game system.

Unlike a traditional points-per-game method, which does not factor in home and away, this weighted method WOULD take into account how many games remaining were due to be at home, or away.

The way this table, created by Stoke-on-Trent Live, works is by calculating the points per game and then multiplying that figure by the number of home games and in a full season and the same applies to away games.

In the case of the Premier League, it would be 19 home games and 19 away games and that is a method to finalise the 2019-20 standings.

While the plan remains to make a return to action behind-closed-doors once the UK government give the green light, the formulated standings from this method could sound alarm among clubs reluctant to agree to the current proposal of playing out the season at neutral venues.

West Ham, based on this model, would be relegated while Bournemouth and Watford, both below West Ham, would stay up on the weighted final total.

David Moyes side would assume the final relegation spot with a total of 35.56 points, behind Bournemouth and Watford’s 35.74 points finish.

Norwich, who sit bottom, and Aston Villa, second bottom, would be unmoved and would be relegated under this model, also.

At the other end of the table in the race for the Champions League spots, the current top four would remain unchanged.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea would hold off the threat of a late onslaught by Manchester United to finish on 62.97 points, finishing 4.52 ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side who ended up on 58.45.

Liverpool, who are just two games away from sealing their first league title since 1990, conclude the season with 107.21 points under this model.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have had a sensational season and while they are currently 25 points clear, the weighted points-per-game model has them finishing 29.36 points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

There will be fresh Project Restart talks on Monday, with a definitive vote on whether to resume the season expected to take place on May 18.