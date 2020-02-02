Huddersfield complete double deadline day swoop after signing Chris Willock and Jonas Lossl on loan

Huddersfield have concluded their January transfer window business with the loan signings of Chris Willock and Jonas Lossl.

Willock arrives on a six-month loan deal from Benfica, while Everton goalkeeper Lossl returns for a second spell at the Terriers until the end of the season.

Lossl spent the 2018/19 season at Huddersfield and made 31 Premier League appearances before returning to the Toffees following the club’s relegation.

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley says he’s delighted to see the Danish keeper return: ‘From the moment we first spoke, his affinity with the club and the supporters was obvious.’

Willock, meanwhile, will provide a very different set of qualities as he bolsters the club’s midfield department.

Cowley added: ‘He’s a creative player and will give us something different in the attacking third of the pitch.’

Willock, who is the brother of Arsenal midfielder Joe, came through the Gunners academy before joining Benfica ‘B’ in 2017.

The 22-year-old signed a season-long loan deal at West Brom last summer but hasn’t played a single minute of football at the Hawthorns this term.