Hue Jackson is rumored to have landed a new head coaching position.

Hue Jackson is rumored to have accepted a new position as head coach.

This time, however, it appears that he will be the head coach of a college football team.

Jackson has emerged as Grambling State’s top candidate for its head coaching vacancy, according to FootballScoop.

Talks between Jackson and Grambling State officials have reportedly intensified in recent hours.

The contract’s official details have yet to be revealed.

Jackson has previously been linked to a collegiate head coaching position.

According to FootballScoop, he spoke with Alabama State officials last month.

Hue Jackson Reportedly Landing New Head Coaching Job

