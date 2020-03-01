Huff plays great when Virginia beats Duke # 7 (52-20)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Mamadi Diakite gave a short 37 second lead and Jay Huff blocked Vernon Carey Jr.’s shot under the basket with 3.7 remaining when Virginia got one Home defeat of three games against Duke No. 7 ended with a 52:50 win on Saturday.

Huff led Virginia (21-7, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 15 points, nine rebounds and 10 blocked shots, none bigger than when he declined Carey’s attempt from near the Cavaliers with 51-50. Huff also tore the ball away, was fouled, and made one of two free throws at the other end.

Tre Jones tried an out-of-balance 3-hand buzzer but missed it, allowing the emerging Cavaliers to take their sixth consecutive win and take the Blue Devils to third place in the ACC standings a week before End of regular season.

Carey had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (23-6, 13-5), who lost their second in a row and the third time in four games.

The game was played at half-time at 6 p.m. and a draw at 39 a.m. and 45 a.m., the latter at 4:52 a.m., and the teams exchanged leadership the rest of the way. Diakite’s short shot gave Virginia a 51:50 lead, and Huff’s block against Carey ended in an excellent defense.

Duke was 18 for 59 (31%) and 4 for 17 for 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Herzog: The blue devils came with an average of 83.2 points and after scoring at least 63 goals in each game, they only managed 25 in the first half, but were undecided even though Carey played only nine minutes and was number 3 Cassius StanleyMatthew Hurt (No. 4) and Wendell Moore (No. 5) were all goalless during the break. “Data-reactid =” 38 “> Duke: The Blue Devils scored an average of 83.2 points and scored at least 63 points in each game. They only managed 25 in the first half but were undecided even though Carey played only nine minutes and third goal scorer Cassius Stanley, fourth goal scorer Matthew Hurt and fifth goal scorer Wendell Moore were all goalless during the break.

Virginia: Revenue was again a factor for the Cavaliers, who more than coach Tony Bennett could accept multiple times this season. While leading the nation in goal defense (52.7), deliberately driven offenses and goal questions make it particularly difficult to overcome empty possessions. The cavaliers had 15 sales, but Duke only scored three points from them.

NEXT

The Blue Devils are up against N.C. State at home.

The Cavaliers head to Miami for their last street game of the season on Wednesday evening.

— —.

For more information on AP College basketball, go to https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25