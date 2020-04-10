Huge blow for Man Utd as report reveals Sancho’s ‘preferred destination’

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho would prefer a move to La Liga with Real Madrid or Barcelona, according to reports.

The Borussia Dortmund winger – who was advised by Marco Reus yesterday to spurn Man Utd’s advances – has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League with Chelsea also said to be interested.

Sancho has contributed 30 goals and 38 assists in 78 appearances for Dortmund in the last two seasons, leading to the current high level of interest.

The Manchester City academy graduate is thought to want to join a club competing in the Champions League, which could prove to be a problem for the Red Devils.

And now The Times has claimed that ‘those advising him say the preferred destination is La Liga’ despite childhood friends apparently saying he ‘will return to the Premier League’.

Sancho wants to win the Ballon d’Or and ‘he would stand a greater chance by playing for either Real Madrid or Barcelona’ than Man Utd.

The report added: ‘The same recommendation was recently given to Sancho’s father by lifelong family friends.’

