Huge blow to Man Utd as insider claims Sancho’s future ‘carved in stone’

Jadon Sancho will definitely be staying at Borussia Dortmund next season despite heavy speculation linking him with Man Utd, according to an ‘insider’.

The 20-year-old England international is the Red Devils’ primary summer target but Monday’s deadline for a deal set by the Bundesliga club passed without any kind of negotiation or resolution.

That prompted sporting director Michael Zorc to declare: “We are planning around Jadon. He will be a BVB player next season.”

Head of professional football Sebastian Kehl has backed up that statement when asked in an interview with Sport Informations Dienst in Germany about Sancho staying at the club.

“We can all be happy. Jadon scored 17 goals and assisted 17 in the last Bundesliga season – and he can improve even further too,” he said.

“He enriches this team. We need players who make the difference.

“Unfortunately, we’re currently missing Marco Reus, and we lost Achraf Hakimi, but apart from him, we’ve kept the team together. That was an important goal this summer.”

On Tuesday, Sky Sports reported the Man Utd were still ‘confident’ that they could get the deal done.

United felt it would be easier to get the deal done if they could talk directly to the Bundesliga club instead of going through agents; as it stands the transfer fee, agents fees and personal terms are still yet to be agreed.

However, former Premier League footballer Jan Aage Fjortoft – who now works in the media – has ended Red Devils’ fans hopes of a deal being concluded this summer.

Fjortoft wrote in a series of posts on Twitter: “Clear message from an insider at Dortmund: – There is NO chance that Sancho will leave the club. It’s carved in stone: He will stay.

“As for 14th of August, Manchester United haven’t made any offer.

“I don’t know what Man UTD’s strategy is. And I know some Man UTD – fans in here will save my last tweets if Sancho should end up at Old Trafford. But I don’t see Dortmund actions as a ‘strategy to get 120 mill’ – I see it as a strategy to ‘keep the player’.

“Man UTD want the player. And if the player comes out and says: – I want to leave Dortmund The game will change. But there is nothing so far showing that player will ‘do a Dembele/Aubameyang’.”

