Hugh Edmeades, the IPL auctioneer, passes out in front of the camera in shocking scenes, but the 62-year-old Brit is said to be’stable’ in hospital.

Hugh Edmeades, the IPL auctioneer, passes out live on TV in shocking scenes, but the Brit, 62, is said to be’stable’ in hospital.

Hugh Edmeades, the IPL auctioneer, passed out on stage, causing alarm, but he is said to be’stable’ in hospital.

Edmeades was in charge of Bengaluru’s high-profile cricket auction, which was broadcast live around the world on television.

Hugh Edmeades, the auctioneer, collapsed during the IPL auction and was taken to the hospital: an IPL sourceHope he recovers quickly (hashtag)IPL2022(hashtag)IPL2022Auctionpic.twitter.comL4fIQQokC8

However, the 62-year-old fell off the platform and was found flat out on the floor at the hotel where the auction was being held.

The British auctioneer, who has been in charge of the event since 2018, was said to have low blood pressure, according to reports.

He is, however, said to be in a’stable’ condition after being taken to the hospital, and he is ‘fine,’ according to other reports.

“Our auctioneer is stable,” a BCCI spokesperson said.

He’s being looked after by the medical team.

For the next set, he should be back.”

Edmeades might even return to continue his duties with the ceremony, according to some reports.

For the rest of the day, the IPL appointed broadcaster Charu Sharma as the new auctioneer.

“Mr Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon,” the official Twitter account said.

“He was treated by the medical team right away after the incident, and he is doing well.”

“Today’s Auction proceedings will be continued by Mr Charu Sharma.”

More to come…