Hugo Ekitike, 19, of Stade Reims, has piqued Newcastle’s interest just five months after making his debut and exploding onto the scene.

According to reports, Hugo Ekitike of Stade Reims is a target for Newcastle United.

The 19-year-old only made his senior debut in August, but he has already made an impact in Ligue 1.

This season, Ekitike has eight goals and three assists in 17 league appearances.

According to Sky Sports News, the Magpies are eager to add him to their ranks.

Newcastle’s best player this season has been Callum Wilson, who has ably led the line.

Eddie Howe, on the other hand, is keen to strengthen in all areas as he fights to keep the Toon in the Premier League.

Newcastle are said to be in talks with Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, who is valued at £35 million.

In the attack, they are expected to make a move for Burnley’s Chris Woods in the absence of Wilson, who is injured.

The Clarets, on the other hand, are likely to turn down the offer.

On December 27, Wilson tore his calf against Manchester United.

After their FA Cup shock 1-0 home loss to Cambridge, manager Howe confirmed the extent of the damage.

Burnley, on the other hand, is in a scrap of their own and believes Wood will be crucial in avoiding relegation.

They also have no intention of bolstering one of the clubs vying for survival with them in the coming months.

Wood, 30, has only scored three Premier League goals this season, but he has scored in double figures in each of his four previous seasons at Turf Moor.

That’s why the former Leeds striker has popped up on Howe’s radar, who is desperate to improve his team’s chances of staying up.

Burnley’s long-serving defensive duo of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski have also been linked with Newcastle.

If any offers come in between now and the end of the month, Burnley’s stance is likely to remain the same.

