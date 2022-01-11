Hugo Ekitike, the highest-scoring teen in Europe who has been compared to Mbappe and Trezeguet, is a transfer target for Newcastle United.

Hugo Ekitike, the highest scoring teen in Europe and compared to Mbappe and Trezeguet, is a Newcastle transfer target.

If signing Kylian Mbappe seems like a long shot, Newcastle could be closing in on the next best thing in Hugo Ekitike, a French wonderkid.

Eddie Howe is desperate to sign a new striker before Saturday’s crucial relegation clash against Watford, with Callum Wilson out for the next two months due to a calf tear.

They are also attempting to complete a £30 million deal for Ekitike, a 19-year-old forward from Stade Reims who has been compared to both Mbappe and David Trezeguet.

West Ham, Brighton, and Brentford are also interested in the hot prospect causing a stir on the other side of the English Channel.

So, who is this young star for whom a slew of Premier League clubs are vying?

Ekitike, a product of the French club’s academy, has exploded onto the scene this season, making his debut in August after a six-month loan spell at Danish club Vejle Boldklub in the first half of 2021.

In 17 games for the mid-table Ligue 1 club, he has eight goals and two assists, making him the top scoring teenager in any of Europe’s top five leagues.

Ekiteke has already been compared to Mbappe, who blazed through the French league as a teenager with Monaco before joining PSG in 2017.

Mbappe scored 15 goals in his first season for Monaco, with Ekitike contributing more than half of those goals.

And the youngster admits that he aspires to be like the PSG striker on and off the field.

“Over the last few years, he has been the player who has inspired me the most, and not just on the pitch,” he said recently.

“That’s what it takes to be a world-class player, and that’s what I want to be.”

At 6ft 2in, Ekiteke is taller than Mbappe and prefers to drift to the left from the center and shoot with his right foot, similar to Thierry Henry.

However, the comparisons do not end with Mbappe, with Ekiteke reminding former France midfielder Johan Micoud of Juventus legend Trezeguet, who won the World Cup and Euros with Les Bleus.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a player with such a style as his,” Micoud said.

“His movement and running style reminds me of David Trezeguet, a great player.”