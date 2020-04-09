Hugo «El Loco» Gatti is discharged after 17 days in hospital

Argentine exporter Hugo Orlando ‘el Loco’ Gatti, admitted on March 23 in Madrid due to coronavirus, was discharged on Wednesday and is at home, his son Lucas reported.

“I am writing to give you the good news that my father has been discharged. You are already at home and now come days in which you should be calm, fully recovering and following all the indications and controls that the doctors have requested, “Lucas Gatti wrote on his Twitter account.

“We want to especially thank the medical team that has treated him and all the people who have helped us in this difficult time considering the current world situation, blockages and distances,” he added.

The exporter, 75 years old, had been admitted “due to a bilateral pneumonia confirmed to be caused by this virus,” according to his son.

Lucas Gatti thanked “all the samples of affection”, the “support” and the “respect” that he received.

Considered one of the best goalkeepers in the history of Argentine soccer, Gatti was born on August 19, 1944 and his first team, in the early 1960s, was Atlanta, from where he was transferred to River Plate.

Later he ended up in Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata, Unión de Santa Fe and Boca Juniors, where he played from 1976 to 1988 and developed his most glorious stage.

With Albiceleste he participated in 18 games and retired as a player at 44 years old.

For years he has participated as a commentator on sports programs in Madrid. .