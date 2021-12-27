Hugo Lloris’ contract: Why Tottenham should do everything in their power to secure a new deal for their captain

Since Antonio Conte’s arrival, the goalkeeper has been one of the standout performers. In January, he will be free to speak with foreign clubs.

The fact that Harry Kane is frequently assumed to wear the armband is likely due to Hugo Lloris’ understated approach to the Tottenham captaincy.

In the ten years since joining from Lyon, the goalkeeper has made nearly 400 appearances.

The 391st came against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day, the day he turned 35, but there are no guarantees that he will make many more.

As his contract dispute with Spurs continues, Lloris will be able to speak with clubs abroad beginning in January.

Antonio Conte has been tight-lipped about whether the board intends to offer him a contract extension, saying only that “what I think about him and what the club thinks about him” is “what I think about him and what the club thinks about him.”

“We’ll have to wait and see,” Conte said, “but I don’t think Hugo will ever be a problem for Tottenham.”

“Hugo is our captain; he was a long-serving member of the Tottenham team, and we are all delighted to have him in our team, squad, and dressing room.”

Lloris, who signed his current contract in 2016, admitted there was nothing on the table in September, despite a string of man-of-the-match performances since then.

Tottenham has traditionally been hesitant to offer players in their 30s new contracts lasting more than a year.

There have also been recent cautionary tales, such as Toby Alderweireld, who signed a new contract at the end of 2019, only to be sold halfway through for £13 million due to a series of injuries and a decline in his performance.

In terms of pay, there isn’t a lot of wiggle room.

Lloris was the only Spurs player to make six figures per week for a long time.

That has changed since Harry Kane’s latest contract extension and the addition of Tanguy Ndombele, who has joined him in the top tier.

If Daniel Levy signs a new contract, it will not be out of blind loyalty or as a reward for the goaltender’s tenacity during a difficult decade.

There’s a sense that he’s following in the footsteps of Kyle Walker and Christian Eriksen, among others.

