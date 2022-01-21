Hugo Lloris has signed a new two-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur, with Antonio Conte playing a key role in persuading the captain to reject a move elsewhere.

Hugo Lloris has signed a new two-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur, with Antonio Conte playing a key role in persuading the captain to refuse a transfer.

Hugo Lloris, the Tottenham goalkeeper, is expected to sign a new two-year contract with the club, according to reports.

Lloris’ current contract is set to expire in the summer, but Tottenham appears to have secured an extension for the 35-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal was almost done on Twitter, even using his famous ‘here we go’ slogan.

He claims that a two-year contract has been reached, with Antonio Conte playing a key role in his decision to stay in North London.

The Italian boss is said to have’strongly desired’ Lloris to stay and was a major factor in contract negotiations being successful.

Lloris was rumored to be in talks for a new contract last month, amid interest from former manager Jose Mourinho at Roma.

Lloris had also been linked with a free transfer to his boyhood club Nice when his current contract expired.

However, a new contract puts an end to any speculation about a move away from Tottenham, indicating that the club’s all-time appearance leader in the Premier League still has plenty left in the tank.

Lloris joined Spurs from Lyon in 2012 and has a total of 395 appearances for the club.

Andre Villas-Boas signed him for just £12 million and he has since established himself as a key figure at the club.

However, he has yet to win a trophy with Tottenham, whose most recent trophy was the League Cup in 2008.

Spurs have lost the League Cup final twice and were beaten in the Champions League final by Liverpool during Lloris’ tenure.

However, he has fared far better on the international stage.

The 136-cap goalkeeper finished second in the Euro 2016 final, but went one better at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Lloris wore the captain’s armband as France won their second World Cup, and he also won the Nations League this year.

