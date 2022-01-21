Hugo Lloris has signed a new two-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur, with Antonio Conte playing a key role in persuading the captain to reject a transfer.

TOTTENHAM goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has extended his contract with the club for another two years.

Lloris’ current contract was set to expire in the summer, but Tottenham was able to secure an extension for the 35-year-old.

Antonio Conte was a key factor in keeping him in North London, and a two-year deal was reached.

Lloris was rumored to be in talks for a new contract last month, with former Roma manager Jose Mourinho showing interest.

Following the expiration of his current contract, Lloris was linked with a return to his boyhood club, Nice.

However, a new contract puts an end to any speculation about a move away from Tottenham, indicating that the Premier League’s all-time appearance leader still has plenty left in the tank.

Lloris joined Spurs from Lyon in 2012 and has a total of 395 appearances for the club.

Andre Villas-Boas signed him for just £12 million and he has since established himself as a mainstay at the club.

He has yet to win a trophy with Tottenham, whose last trophy was the League Cup in 2008.

Spurs have lost two League Cup finals during Lloris’ tenure, as well as being defeated in the 2019 Champions League final by Liverpool.

However, he has fared far better on the international stage.

The 136-cap goalkeeper finished second in the Euro 2016 final before going one better at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where France were crowned champions.

Lloris wore the captain’s armband as France won their second World Cup, and he also won the Nations League this year.

