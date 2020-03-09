Hugo Lloris says Spurs won’t look to last season’s Champions League comebacks ahead of Leipzig tie

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has urged the team to ‘write new stories’ in the Champions League after their stunning fightbacks in the competition last season as they look to complete another turnaround against Leipzig.

Spurs went all the way to the final against Liverpool last June after dramatically coming from behind to knock out Man City and Ajax, and will need another special moment to see off the German side, who take a 1-0 lead into the second leg.

But club captain Lloris says his team-mates should forget about the miracles of last year and instead focus on having the ‘perfect game’ against their Bundesliga opponents on Tuesday night.

‘We have to take everything positive but I think it belongs to the past, we need to write new stories,’ he said. We have to go there and be ready to make the perfect game, we have to go there to win the game. It is as simple as that.

‘The opponent is a very, very good team. I’m not surprised that they are fighting for the title in the Bundesliga.

‘But we have to believe. The Champions League is a different competition. If you score one goal everything can change, the confidence can change so we must be ready for this fight.’

A goal from Fernando Llorente saw Spurs through in last season’s quarter final second leg at Man City last season, before a last-gasp strike from Lucas Moura clinched a place in the final against Ajax at the Amsterdam Arena.

Those two moments will live long in the memory for Spurs fans but Jose Mourinho’s men will face a stern test against Leipzig with no recognised forwards available.

Meanwhile, the German outfit had the luxury of resting their key forward Timo Werner during their 0-0 draw against Wolfsburg on the weekend.