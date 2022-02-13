Hugo Lloris, the captain of Tottenham Hotspur, gives Wolves an early 2-0 lead with TWO early howlers in the first 18 minutes of the game.

Hugo Lloris, the captain of Tottenham Hotspur, gives Wolves an early 2-0 lead with TWO early howlers within the first 18 minutes of the game.

After failing to deal with two Wolves shots, the Tottenham captain parried the ball out to Raul Jimenez, who volleyed in from 12 yards out.

And the goalkeeper did not respond well, making a sloppy pass to Ben Davies, who gave the ball away under no pressure.

Davinson Sanchez blocked Daniel Podence’s shot seconds later, but the ball bounced off Rodrigo Bentancur and hit the post.

While Lloris was flailing in no man’s land, Leonardo Dendoncker smashed the loose ball into the goal.

When he managed to catch a cross, Wolves fans sarcastically cheered.

Tottenham fans were quick to criticize Lloris’ performance, and they did not hold back.

“This is Lloris’ annual disasterclass game,” wrote one Spurs fan on Twitter.

TERRIBLE goalkeeping decisions resulted in two shocking goals.”

“Why is Lloris playing one touch with them?” said another.