Hugo Lloris, the French goalkeeper, has had his contract extended until 2024 by Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur have extended the contract of French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris until 2024, according to the club’s official website.

“I feel really happy, obviously for myself, but also for my family, to extend my stay in London and at Spurs for the next two years,” the Tottenham and France captain said.

It’s an honor for me to play football for such a prestigious club as Spurs.”

With 317 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur, Lloris, 35, is the player with the most Premier League appearances.

He also has 136 caps for France, second only to legendary defender Lilian Thuram (142 caps).

With 108 games as captain of France, Lloris holds the record for most captaincies.

With Les Bleus, he won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Nations League in 2021.