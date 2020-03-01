Hull 0-4 Leeds: Marcelo Bielsa’s side extend gap in automatic promotion fight with comfortable win

The chant of “Leeds, Leeds are falling apart, again” from thousands in the away end was laced with irony.

Leeds aren’t falling apart. A fourth consecutive victory, all with clean sheets, strengthened their grip on an automatic promotion spot. Even their most pessimistic follower would be hard-pushed to argue against a Premier League return for the first time since 2004 when Tony Blair was Prime Minister.

Everything Marcelo Bielsa touches is turning to gold. An eight-match ban handed down on Friday to regular goalkeeper Kiko Casilla for racial abuse meant the Argentine handing a league debut to 19-year-old Illian Meslier who looked as if he’d playing at this level all his life.

Striker Patrick Bamford, criticised for not scoring enough goals, was withdrawn midway through the second half and his replacement Tyler Roberts netted twice. Goals at the start of each half destroyed the confidence of a Hull side without a win in 11 and hurtling towards the relegation zone.

‘Calm, confident, he took risks to catch the ball. He gave the whole team a feeling of confidence,’ said an admiring Bielsa about Meslier, on loan from Lorient.

Not that the legend of Bielsa is counting his chickens yet.

‘We have to put it in context,’ he admitted. Hull had injuries and lost two important players (Bowen and Grosicki) in January. I should be more relaxed now because of my age but the opposite is happening. I always think about what can do us harm.’

Even his glass half-empty approach won’t dampen the expectations of Leeds fans now. Their mid-season wobble had been ended by three 1-0 wins in a row as Bielsa channeled his inner George Graham. This time Leeds were able to add goals to defensive solidity.

They had the advantage of an early breakthrough. After only five minutes, Luke Ayling broke forward from right-back and cracked a tremendous drive from 30 yards from Pablo Hernandez’s lay-off.

The ball flicked off Hull defender Callum Elder as he rushed out to block and into the top corner.

Hernandez then hit the crossbar as Leeds almost quickly doubled their lead. But they spent the rest of the first half rather circumspect, maybe protecting Meslier whose only previous first-team outing had come in the FA Cup against Arsenal.

They didn’t have to worry about their 6ft6ins team-mates. He was dominant in the air and saved from Kevin Stewart without spilling the ball.

Bielsa’s half-time team talk was to finish the job off and three minutes after the restart, they added a critical second.

Jack Harrison’s cross was nodded on by Elder to Helder Costa, whose pass inside to Hernandez was neatly despatched by the Spaniard.

‘We talked at half-time about the second goal arriving fast and it helped us,’ said Bielsa.

Leeds could have added more. Ayling hit the woodwork with another long-ranger and Hull ‘keeper George Long made two great stops to deny Costa.

Hull’s only threatening moment came through substitute Norbert Balogh who struck the outside of the post.

Roberts replaced Bamford and scored twice in the last 10 minutes, the first a routine penalty-box finish, the second an excellent header to guide home Mateusz Klich’s cross.

Leeds fans who’d made the relatively short trip east sang the name of the disgraced Casilla along with the name of goal hero Hernandez. Bielsa said he accepted the punishment for his goalkeeper who was found guilty of racially abusing Charlton’s Jonathan Leko during a game on September 28..

But he also defended Casilla’s personality, describing him as a great human and “the first one who is not a racist.”

They’ve so often choked at the final hurdle in promotion races, but this time Bielsa seems to have found the winning formula.

Hull are heading in the opposite direction unless manager Grant McCann can change things fast.

The decision to sell Jarrod Bowen to West Ham looked a mistake even before he scored in the Premier League yesterday.

‘There was very little in it in the first half but the goal just after half time knocked our confidence,’ said McCann.