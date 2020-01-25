Hull 1-2 Chelsea: Mitchy Batshuayi fills the boots of Tammy Abraham as Fikayo Tomori strikes

Frank Lampard is an FA Cup specialist having lifted the trophy four times as a Chelsea player. He knows hanging on for grim life in Hull can lead to great things at Wembley on a sunny afternoon in May.

It’s a mystery why Chelsea only squeezed into the fifth round having given themselves a comfortable cushion with a goal in each half from Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori.

But it became an extremely anxious final few minutes once Kamil Grosicki hammered in a deflected free-kick for Hull. The Polish winger slashed at an equalising chance and there was general panic in the Chelsea defence during a noisy final few minutes.

Lampard is becoming a master of tough love and admitted he’s sounding like a stuck record bemoaning Chelsea’s lack of ruthlessness in front of goal.

‘It’s good we’re in the hat but we should have managed the game better. There were more goals to be had,’ he argued. ‘We were sloppy at times. We need to keep doing the good things, don’t try a Cruyff turn, don’t chip a pass without real care. When we do that we are not a good team.

‘We are having a lot of shots but not taking the chances. You have to repeat the message. The young players have to get it. But whilst I am a little not delighted with the performance, I do understand the toughness of the game.’

Interestingly, Lampard sent on two rookie subs Billy Gilmour and Tariq Lamptey to help an already-young team weather the storm. ‘It’s because I trust them,’ he said. ‘I thought Billy was the best player on the pitch during his time on the pitch.’

It was all very character building and Chelsea did survive, importantly so. If Lampard’s impressive first season is to be topped off with a trophy – and Lampard’s playing career was synonymous with silverware – this competition is the best bet.

Lampard made eight changes from the side that drew with Arsenal in midweek and for long periods they were more than good enough for the team ranked 12th in the Championship.

It was a big opportunity for Batshuayi with Tammy Abraham injured, Olivier Giroud wanting away and no big-money striker signed in this window, yet.

The Belgian, who reached the cup quarter-finals on loan at Crystal Palace last season, took only six minutes to make his point.

Mateo Kovacic turned defence into attack with a masterful pass to release Cesar Azpilicueta and within seconds the full-back produced a firm cross into the penalty area.

Mason Mount took the ball in his stride and though his initial shot was blocked, Batshuayi pounced on the rebound and beat goalkeeper George Long with the aid of a deflection off Ryan Tafazoli’s outstretched leg.

It was Batshuayi’s first goal since October and the finish underlined why Lampard won’t let him leave this month.

Hull responded well with leading scorer and Premier League magnet Jarrod Bowen showing quick feet and good movement.

But the hosts were still indebted to their goalkeeper George Long keeping the first half score down to 1-0 by bravely coming off his line to smother Mount, who’d been released by an other excellent Kovacic pass. Azpilicueta also had a decent opportunity on the stroke of half-time.

Hull started the second period brightly but were again undone when Chelsea moved up a gear. Mount was brought down by Eric Lichaj and Ross Barkley’s free-kick to the far post found Tomori unmarked to power in a header.

To the underdogs credit, they kept going, boosted by the arrival of star winger Grosicki from the bench.

After Marcos Alonso fouled Martin Samuelson, Grosicki took responsibility for the free-kick and beat Willy Caballero via a heavy deflection off Kovacic.

It roused the home crowd and Chelsea were left clinging to their lead. Grosicki fired the best chance wide and the ball bounced around the visitor’s area like a pinball machine.

Lampard wants fresh blood in the final few days of the transfer window and he also needs Batshuayi to go on a scoring run.

‘I’ve said all season we can’t rely just on Tammy,’ said the Chelsea boss. ‘I want Michy firing and scoring goals like he did today because we need him. The goal was slightly fortunate – I like that. It’s what scorers do. I want him to keep delivering because this level of football is demanding.’

Deflated Hull manager Grant McCann said: ‘When we had a good period, they scored.’