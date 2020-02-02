Hull City set to sign James Scott after agreeing £1.5m fee with Motherwell

Hull City have agreed a deal worth £1.5million for highly rated Motherwell forward James Scott.

The 19-year old, who has been capped by Scotland at Under 21 level, saw a £750,000 bid rejected on Thursday but is now heading down to England after Championship Hull raised their bid and included attainable add-ons.

The 6ft 2ins Glasgow-born forward is to go straight into Hull’s squad once registered.

Manager Grant McCann is losing Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki while bids are in from New York Red Bulls for Leonardo Lopes and a loan offer from Bristol City for Markus Henriksen.

Bowen is heading to West Ham for a medical on deadline day after they offered a deal worth up to £22million.

The Hull City striker is due to agree terms on a contract worth around £60,000 a week.

Crystal Palace are resigned to missing out now after the Hammers moved to gazump their Premier League rivals for the striker’s signature, as revealed by Sportsmail on Thursday.