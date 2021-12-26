Hull City’s match against Blackburn was called off two hours before kick-off due to Covid.

The Hull City match was called off two hours before kick-off due to Covid, and Blackburn fans are furious.

BLACKBURN players and fans were enraged after their game against Hull was called off due to Covid just two hours before kick-off.

Because of a coronavirus outbreak in their squad, the Tigers were unable to complete the Championship match.

At 12.56 p.m., the hosts confirmed the game had been canceled, despite the fact that the match was scheduled for 3 p.m.

“Today’s match against Blackburn Rovers at home has been postponed due to positive Covid-19 cases in our squad, and we will not be able to field the required number of players for the game,” Hull said.

“Following the confirmation of more positive cases this morning, the club has informed the EFL that we will be unable to fulfill the fixture, and the match will be rescheduled.”

“As per government guidelines, all people who have tested positive are self-isolating.”

“We regret the disappointment and inconvenience caused by the late notice to both sets of supporters, but the health and wellbeing of our players and staff must always come first.”

However, this infuriated the 2,854 Rovers fans who had purchased away tickets, many of whom had already traveled and arrived at the MKM Stadium.

“Frankly, this isn’t on,” one person said.

Hundreds of fans will have traveled from Lancashire to Yorkshire on Boxing Day, possibly even on Christmas Eve, only to have the event cancelled.

“The FA must intervene.

If we need to take a break, we should take a break for a few weeks.”

“What are you going to do about the 2,500 fans who have traveled down?” another wrote.

“Surely, a final decision must be made long before the fans depart.”

“It isn’t working.”

“It’s literally arrived,” said a third.

It was a four-hour round trip to cancel it on such short notice.

Will you be responsible for these expenses?”

“@HullCity SHAMBLES,” tweeted Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack in response.

Others demanded that Hull compensate the fans who were forced to return home at short notice.

The match is one of EIGHT Championship ties that have been postponed for Boxing Day.

Only Huddersfield Town vs. Blackpool and Middlesbrough Town vs. Nottingham Forest remain.

Three more Premier League matches have been canceled as well.

