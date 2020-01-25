Hull vs Chelsea, LIVE: Frank Lampard’s men look to book FA Cup fifth-round spot

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea travel to Hull on Saturday evening with the chance to book their spot in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Blues have already dumped out Championship opposition, having eased past Nottingham Forest in the last round, and will be confident of advancing at the KC Stadium.

Hull have not been in great form, but have a strong affiliation with the FA Cup, having reached the final in 2014, and will hope a cup run may inject some life into their season with their play-off prospects looking slim at present.

Join Sportsmail's KISHAN VAGHELA for all the build-up and action form this one. Kick-off is at 5.30pm

For a player self-styled as the Batsman, Michy Batshuayi has played the part of the joker more readily during his time at Chelsea but with Tammy Abraham out injured, he has a golden chance to stake his claim for a place in the team.

