Hungry Glasgow kids double-checked whether food was available at the holiday school program.

Last summer, two hungry Glasgow sisters, aged 11 and 8, arrived early every day to ensure there was food available at the council’s holiday scheme.

Another child said the children’s holiday food program saved him from feeling embarrassed about not having enough money to buy a meal because lunch was provided.

When schools closed for the summer, city kids received 385,495 meals, as well as fun activities and trips away, with over 16,500 students participating.

It covered more than 20 neighborhoods in the city, including Calton, Govan, Dennistoun, and Pollokshields.

“It was clear that food provision was a central need to these young girls as they arrived early each day to ensure that food was available as they conscientiously prepared for themselves and their young sister,” a council report said.

Both girls lacked parental support, appeared “stressed,” and refused to play with other kids at first, according to the report.

However, being fed daily meals alleviated their anxiety about not having enough to eat.

They began to relax, play, and participate in activities thanks to the support they received at the holiday food program.

“I didn’t get embarrassed by not having money to buy stuff at the shops like my friends do because my lunch bag was here every day,” another youngster said of the program.

“I like coming here every day,” another child said, “because my wee sister and I only get lunch here.”

Following the receipt of grants, community organizations delivered the Glasgow City Council food program.

At the Wellbeing, Empowerment, Community, and Citizen Engagement City Policy Committee next week, a monitoring report on the Glasgow Children’s Holiday Food Programme will be presented to councillors.

A seven-year-old boy with autism thrived participating in fun sessions outside, according to the report, and a single mother of five who recently lost her job received additional support for her family.

The service, which ran from June to August, was in high demand, with some organizations having to direct it.

