Hungry S. Africans clash with the police over food aid in Cape Town

Cape Town (AFP) – South African police fired rubber bullets and tear gas during clashes with Cape Town residents on Tuesday to protest access to food aid during a coronavirus block.

Hundreds of angry people fought with the police, throwing stones and building barricades on the streets with burning tires in Mitchell’s Plain over undelivered food packages.

“We have small children. We want to eat. You also have to eat,” said the resident and mother Nazile Bobbs.

“You said we’ll get packages, where are the packages? How long have we been in the lock?”

South Africa is currently in the middle of a five-week ban to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 2,400 people so far.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to provide the poorest South Africans with basics such as water and food supplies.

Many people, especially those working in the informal economy, cannot trade and have lost income due to the blockade that came into force on March 27.

Community leader Liezl Manual said people came out of their homes “frustrated” to know where the grocery packages were.

“I don’t think Ramaphosa is doing anything,” said another resident, Denise Martin, adding that people “would rather die from coronavirus than die in our homes of hunger.”

Some government officials have gradually been overwhelmed by the rising needs in a country that is one of the most unequal in the world.

“People are so desperate for help that even those who would not be provided by us believe that they can get support from us,” said Busisiwe Memela-Khambula, CEO of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), a government department, which is responsible for the distribution of food aid.

The department usually helps people with disabilities, people who have no access to their social security grants or who are generally experiencing difficulties, she said.

“But now, unfortunately, are experiencing all the difficulties,” she said on local television.