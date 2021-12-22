‘I am concerned,’ says Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who believes the Premier League isn’t paying enough attention to player welfare.

JORDAN HENDERSON believes that England’s top flight players are suffering from overworked fixture schedules.

However, the Liverpool captain is concerned that his concerns will be met with silence.

Jurgen Klopp’s players being forced to play two games within 48 hours of each other during the Christmas period is ‘absurd,’ according to Pep Lijnders of Anfield.

Meanwhile, Klopp is constantly blaming the Premier League and the FA for ignoring his pleas to reduce the number of games played during the season.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has warned that he is having to take ‘huge risks’ with his players’ fitness due to the increased workload.

Henderson, whose team plays Leeds United on Boxing Day and Leicester City on December 28, says it’s all too much and harmful to the players’ well-being.

Despite this, he admits that he does not expect the game’s authorities to take him seriously.

“I don’t think people realize how intense it is until they see it firsthand,” he told BBC Sport.



“To us, football is everything, and we want to be able to perform at our best every time we step on the field.”

“Unfortunately, it is difficult to do so during this time.

“It’s been like this for a few years, and it’s been difficult, but then you add Covid, and it gets even harder and worse.”

“I’m concerned that no one really cares about the well-being of the players.”

“I believe decisions are made – of course, we all want to play football and get out there and play.”

“However, I’m concerned about player welfare, and I don’t believe anyone takes it seriously enough, especially now that Covid is here.”

Despite a record 90 positive Covid tests among players and staff, Premier League clubs blocked the idea of a circuit-breaker over the Christmas period.

Six of the ten games scheduled for last weekend have been canceled.

Henderson, on the other hand, told BBC Sport that the physical and mental pressures on players have been increasing for a long time.

However, any concerns expressed by those who cross the white line are ignored.

“We will try to have conversations in the background and…,” says the Kop captain, who missed Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham due to a bad cold.

