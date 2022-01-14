‘I am so proud of my team,’ Granit Xhaka says after receiving a second yellow card against Liverpool.

‘I am so proud of my team,’ Granit Xhaka says after receiving a shocking red card against Liverpool.

ARSENAL midfielder Granit Xhaka has apologized to his teammates after receiving another reckless red card in the Carabao Cup semi-finals against Liverpool.

After a shocking high challenge on Diogo Jota’s waist, Xhaka was sent off after just 24 minutes, leaving referee Michael Oliver with no choice but to give him his marching orders.

Mikel Arteta’s job was made even more difficult at Anfield after the Switzerland international received his fifth red card as a Gunner.

Following the departure of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Arteta is left with a huge hole in the midfield, while Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

After full-time, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to issue a heartfelt apology, saying he is “so proud” of his team’s resilience for keeping a clean sheet at the Kop.

“I want to apologize to everyone,” Xhaka wrote on Twitter.

“I’m so proud of my team and the effort they put in tonight to keep a clean sheet.”

Following the dismissal of the Swiss ace, Arteta switched to a back five and still managed to get a result against all odds.

Arsenal now has high hopes of facing Chelsea in the Carabao Cup Final, as they host Liverpool in the second leg on Thursday at the Emirates.

The Spanish head coach remained tight-lipped about Xhaka’s red card, claiming he didn’t have time to review it.

“I haven’t seen it,” Arteta explained.

I went outside to conduct the interviews and am now inside, so I am unable to comment on it.

I haven’t witnessed any of the action.”

Following his latest gaffe, Xhaka was not spared the wrath of Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

“Xhaka has two or three looks at Jota, he knows he’s there,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

[Andy] Robertson has made a perfect pass, and all Jota has to do now is get his chest on it.

When Jota still has so much work to do, it makes for a ridiculous challenge.

If the goalkeeper continues to approach, I believe he will scare Jota and direct the ball away.

“Was it, however, a red card? Without a doubt.”

It’s a ridiculous challenge, the way he took him out and the force with which he did it.”

