‘I appreciate him a lot,’ Anthony Elanga says after scoring a fantastic goal in Man Utd’s win over Brentford.

‘I really appreciate him,’ Anthony Elanga says after scoring a fantastic goal in Man Utd’s win over Brentford.

After scoring his first goal for Manchester United this season, Anthony Elanaga praised manager Ralf Rangnick.

At Brentford, the 19-year-old made his Premier League debut and scored a fantastic goal to put his team ahead.

Man Utd takes the lead against Brentford thanks to a moment of brilliance.

Anthony Elanga with the touch and finish, Fred with the pass!

That was desperately needed by Rangnick’s team… pic.twitter.comNcfj0ISYRs

The winger was able to reach Fred’s pinpoint cross thanks to some deft movement.

With his first touch, Elanga flicked the ball up before heading past Jonas Lossl to put his side 1-0 up.

“The first touch set it up,” Elanga said after the game when speaking to BT Sport.

I could see the keeper approaching and all I had to do was head it in.

“I want to keep working hard and achieve more goals.”

“I owe the boss a great debt of gratitude.

You can see how hard we work in training and how, if you put in the same amount of effort, you will get the results you deserve.

“We were at our best in the second half.”

We took it to a whole new level.

“The first goal boosted the team’s morale, and then the second and third goals followed, and things only got better.”

With Jadon Sancho out due to a family bereavement, Elanga kept his place in the team, and Rangnick’s faith in him was rewarded with the goal.

United added to their lead with a brilliant link-up between Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes to set up Mason Greenwood for the second goal.

Fernandes then turned provider once more, this time setting up Marcus Rashford for a goal, which the England striker smashed into the top corner.

And the Red Devils’ second-half thrashing of the Bees may relieve some of the pressure on Rangnick, who has been chastised by some fans.

“Anthony Elanga followed up on the performance he showed at Villa Park,” the German said after the game.

“In the second half, he was outstanding, putting in a lot of work against the ball and then scoring the first goal.”

“However, I am delighted for all of our young players tonight, especially three young English goal scorers.”

