‘I appreciate him a lot,’ Anthony Elanga says after scoring a fantastic goal in Man Utd’s win over Brentford.

‘I really appreciate him,’ Anthony Elanga says after scoring a fantastic goal in Man Utd’s win over Brentford.

After scoring his first Manchester United goal, Anthony Elanaga was full of praise for manager Ralf Rangnick.

At Brentford, the 19-year-old made his Premier League debut and put his side ahead with a beautifully taken goal.

Man Utd takes the lead against Brentford after a brilliant moment.

Anthony Elanga with the touch and finish, Fred with the pass!

Rangnick’s team needed it badly… pic.twitter.comNcfj0ISYRs

The winger was able to reach Fred’s cross thanks to some deft movement – Elanga flicked the ball up with his first touch before heading past Jonas Lossl.

“The first touch set it up,” Elanga said after the game to BT Sport.

I could see the keeper approaching and all I had to do was head it in.

“I want to keep working hard and achieve more goals.”

“I owe the boss a great debt of gratitude.

You can see how hard we work in training and how, if you put in the same amount of effort, you will get the results you deserve.

“In the second half, we were at our best.

We stepped it up a notch.

“The first goal boosted the team’s morale, and then the second and third goals followed, and things only got better.”

With Jadon Sancho out due to a family bereavement, Elanga kept his spot in the team, and Rangnick’s faith in him was rewarded with the goal.

United added to their lead with a brilliant link-up between Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, who set up Mason Greenwood for the second goal.

Fernandes then turned provider once more, this time setting up Marcus Rashford for a goal, which the England striker smashed into the top corner.

And the Red Devils’ second-half thrashing of the Bees may relieve some of the pressure on Rangnick, who has been chastised by some fans.

“Anthony Elanga followed up on the performance he showed at Villa Park,” the German said after the match.

“In the second half, he was outstanding, putting in a lot of work against the ball and then scoring the first goal.”

“However, I’m delighted for all of our young players tonight – three young English goal scorers.”

