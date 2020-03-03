‘I can teach him how to win’: Floyd Mayweather offers to help Deontay Wilder gain revenge in Tyson Fury trilogy fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has offered his services to help fellow American Deontay Wilder exact revenge on Tyson Fury when the pair meet in a third fight later this year.

Fury stopped the previously undefeated Wilder in the seventh round of their heavyweight world title fight in Las Vegas in February, taking the American’s WBC belt.

The Gypsy King reigns supreme: Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder to win WBC world heavyweight title in Las Vegas rematch

Wilder reeled out a host of excuses in the wake of the bout – among the most outrageous being that that his elaborate ring-walk costume had been too heavy – but has confirmed in recent days that he will activate the rematch clause in his contract.

That will set up a third meeting between the pair, who also fought to a controversial split decision draw in December of 2018.

And to ensure Wilder, 34, ends up having his hand raised this time around, retired legend Mayweather Jr. has offered to help out.

“If I train him. If I train him I can teach him how to win,” Mayweather said on a visit to the UK when asked if Wilder could beat Fury in another re-run.

‘Money’ Mayweather, who retired with a perfect 50-0 record after his megafight with MMA star Conor McGregor in the summer of 2017, is a fan of Wilder, taking to Instagram to post a message of support in the wake of his defeat to Fury.

“Win, Lose or Draw…. Deontay @BronzeBomber is our brother that has accomplished many triumphs and as a community we should all uplift and support him throughout it all. No matter what, you’re still a winner in my eyes, King,” the 43-year-old boxer wrote.

The Fury-Wilder trilogy fight is expected to take place at the same venue as the second meeting between the pair, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, on July 18.

“It’s after the basketball play-offs, baseball is in the middle of the season and there’s no [American] football,” said Fury’s promoter Bob Arum this week.

“It’s the ideal time. The hotel, MGM Grand, also believes it to be an ideal time.”

Elsewhere in the heavyweight boxing landscape on Monday, British WBA, IBF and WBO title holder Anthony Joshua confirmed he will face mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria at London’s Tottenham Hotspur stadium on June 20.

Many fans will be hoping that Joshua and Fury will come through their respective bouts to set up a blockbuster ‘Battle of Britain’ title unification fight, potentially later this year or in 2021.

However, should Mayweather join the Wilder camp, he will have very different designs on how things play out.