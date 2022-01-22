‘I can’t change, I’m not doing it on purpose,’ says Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, despite red cards.

‘I can’t change, I’m not doing it on purpose,’ says Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, who will continue to make dangerous tackles despite receiving red cards.

Despite his appalling disciplinary record, GRANAT XHAKA says he “can’t change.”

After being sent off in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool, the Arsenal midfielder is suspended for Sunday’s Premier League match against Burnley.

Diogo Jota was sent off for the second time this season after kicking him in the chest. It was his fifth dismissal for Arsenal and his 12th overall.

Since joining Arsenal in 2016, the 29-year-old Swiss star has received a total of 63 yellow cards.

“It’s not like I’m planning this,” Xhaka countered.

It’s not something I’m deliberately doing.

However, there are times when I am in a 50-50 situation.

“Of course, it’s dangerous.

“Why do you always take risks?” people now ask.

I am who I am.

I’m not going to change who I am today or tomorrow.

This is my identity.

Today or tomorrow, I can’t change who I am.

“Of course, I know I need to improve,” says the speaker.

“At this moment, if Jota takes the ball and scores, they will say, ‘Why didn’t you stop him?'” Xhaka said of his latest red card, which forced Arsenal to play 66 minutes of the semi-final first leg with 10 men.

“Now I’ve got him, and I’m asking him, ‘Why did you get the red card?’

“At the end of the day, everyone, including myself, is smarter in the moment.”

“Do I have to go there and do it now that I have it back?”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“In the moment, I have to make a decision, and I made the wrong one this time.”

He added: “I feel sorry for the team, I feel sorry for the supporters, but thank God they did an amazing job after that.” Arsenal went on to force a draw.

Xhaka, who conceded a penalty in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City on New Year’s Day, also slammed VAR’s use.

“I hope in the future the referees can make their own decisions,” he told Sky Sports. “Don’t let people from outside look in slow motion because everything looks harder than it is in slow motion.”

“At the end of the day, they’re human.”

They’re not immune to making errors.

This is a requirement of the position.

Everybody makes blunders.”

Mikel is a weirdo, but in a good way.

He approaches football from a unique perspective and in a variety of ways.

Due to injuries, international duty, and Covid cases, Arsenal received a lot of flak for their request to postpone last week’s derby against Tottenham.

Micah Richards, an ex-Manchester City player, defended them by saying, “Everyone…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

This is who I am. I can’t change myself from today or tomorrow. Granit Xhaka