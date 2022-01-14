‘I cried when Man City sold me to Chelsea, but Mourinho transformed me into a completely different player,’ says Shaun Wright-Phillips.

‘I cried when Man City sold me to Chelsea, but Mourinho transformed me into a different player,’ says Shaun Wright-Phillips.

In an exclusive interview, the former England winger discusses his £21 million move, his son D’Margio’s Stoke debut, and what makes Cole Palmer unique.

Shaun Wright-Phillips always remembers a taxi ride that changed the course of his career whenever his two former clubs collide.

Wright-Phillips was set to play in a pre-season game for Manchester City, but with the club’s financial situation deteriorating behind the scenes, a £21 million offer from Chelsea provided a lifeline from the impending collapse.

Not that he was aware prior to a “bolt from the blue” transfer.

“As a young kid, you just think you’re going to be playing somewhere forever, especially when you’re happy,” he says ahead of Chelsea’s visit to the Etihad this weekend.

“I later learned that they had no choice but to sell me because they were in serious financial trouble.

‘It’s not safe for you to play in this game,’ a few senior players told me during a pre-season game under Stuart Pearce.

“The deal was done by the end of the game, and a car was waiting for me outside the stadium.”

I didn’t get to say goodbye to anyone because it happened so quickly and was so emotional.

‘Go’ was all that was required.

It hit me like a ton of bricks.

In the back of that car, I was crying.”

Jose Mourinho and Chelsea fans were eventually warm, as he justified the high price tag.

He says Chelsea taught him to be a different player.

“I didn’t have to hug the touchline any longer, nor did I have to be the player who took the man on and had to create all the time.”

Manchester City has undergone a remarkable transformation in the last 17 years.

They are no longer a feeder club; they are now the country’s dominant team, with no intention of relinquishing their title, despite Liverpool and Chelsea closing in on them early in the season.

Pep Guardiola’s powerhouse, who have been without a recognized striker for the majority of the season, welcome Chelsea, who are in almost complete control of the title race, after a Christmas in which they proved unrivaled.

Unless the Blues – without Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell – can find a way to win.

