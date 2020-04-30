‘I didn’t want to be there’: Donald Cerrone admits he couldn’t get fired up for Conor McGregor fight

27 SHARES Share Tweet

Donald Cerrone revealed he struggled to get motivated for his UFC 246 fight against Conor McGregor, which ended in an embarrassing 40-second defeat to the Irishman.

The ‘Cowboy’ took on McGregor in Las Vegas last January but was knocked down inside a minute to suffer his third MMA defeat in a row.

With Cerrone set to face Anthony Pettis on May 9 in UFC 249, the American looked back on his most previous defeat and explained how he did not feel right in the days leading up to the bout.

Speaking to ESPN, Cerrone said: ‘Donald showed up, Cowboy wasn’t there. The wrong guy showed up.

‘I couldn’t get going, couldn’t get excited, couldn’t get fired up. Didn’t want to be there.

Biggest fight, all the attention, my time to shine, and I didn’t want to be there. It was crazy, man.

‘I don’t know why, I don’t know how, I don’t know how to change that. It sucks, man.

‘Sometimes I show up and I’m fired up, ready to go. Sometimes I get there and [I’m like], “I don’t even want to be here.”

‘So, I don’t know. No idea. I wish I had the answer.’

The fight was McGregor’s first appearance in the Octagon since being beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 229 back in October 2018.

Before the January fight, Cerrone had taken part in five UFC fights since McGregor last appeared in UFC, winning three in a row before losing to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

Yet Cerrone was taken aback by McGregor’s early onslaught, with the American suffering early blows which he could not recover from.

He added: ‘I went in there with my thumb in my ass. Made it 40 seconds.

‘It was a f***** up deal. It sucked bad. I haven’t really talked to anybody about that fight or anything going in.

‘When he came at me and ran with that big shot and I shot it, I hit his hip bone.

‘Then I grabbed a hold of him to get my bearings back, and he did the jumping shoulder slam, which just compounded the f****** fog in my brain.

‘Then I let go, and he head kicked me. There was no time to regroup. From the first second of the fight to when he ended it I couldn’t even get my bearings back.’

‘A lot of people have come to me and said I threw the fight. You’ve got the wrong guy to think I’d sell my soul. There’s not enough money in the world I’d throw a fight. Are you kidding me?’