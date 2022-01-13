‘I don’t accept anything less than being in the top three,’ Cristiano Ronaldo says, hinting at a shock exit from Manchester United at the end of the season.

‘I don’t accept anything less than the top three’ – Cristiano Ronaldo teases a shock exit from Manchester United at the end of the season.

CRISTIANO RONALDO has made a shocking claim that he may leave Manchester United this summer.

Ronaldo has admitted that he will not accept anything less than first, second, or third place in the Premier League for Manchester United.

“I’m not willing to settle for anything less than the top three.”

Cristiano Ronaldo believes MUFC should aim for a top three finish in the Premier League this season.

However, with the Red Devils currently in seventh place and a lackluster showing on the pitch, it may be difficult to improve their league position.

And, in an interview with Sky Sports, a enraged Ronaldo appeared to suggest that his emotional return to United could be brief if the club is unable to compete for silverware.

“Manchester United should win the league, or be in second or third place,” he said.

To be honest, I don’t see any other options for Manchester United.

“In my opinion, our mentality should not be less than that of being in the top three in the Premier League.”

Despite rumors of a Manchester United dressing room rift, Ronaldo believes the club is capable of turning things around.

Despite the fact that the 36-year-old admitted he knows what the team’s problem is, he chose not to reveal it.

“We are capable of changing things now,” he continued, “but I don’t know the specific way because I’m a player, not a coach, and I’m not the president.”

“I know the way, but I’m not going to mention it here because I believe it would be unethical of me to do so.”

“What I can say, and what we have control over, is that we, all of us, can do it better.”

And Ronaldo concluded by emphasizing his desire to be somewhere that was not competing for titles.

“I don’t want to be fighting for sixth, seventh, or fifth place at the club.”

“I’m here to try to win, to compete, and I believe we [do]compete, but we’re not quite there yet.”

“However, we still have a long way to go, and I am confident that if we change our minds, we can accomplish great things.”

A season without silverware for a player who has won 32 trophies in his career, including five Champions Leagues…

