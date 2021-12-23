‘I don’t blame Joe Root for stepping down as England captain,’ says Steve Harmison.

‘I wouldn’t blame Joe Root for stepping down as England captain,’ says Steve Harmison.

England’s struggles, the chances of an Ashes comeback, and where Chris Silverwood is going wrong, according to the former fast bowler.

It’s been 84 years since a team has won the Ashes after falling behind 2-0 in the series.

The bad news for England is that it was Australia in 1936-7, and instead of Rory Burns averaging 12, they had Don Bradman averaging 90.

Since the first session in Brisbane, there’s been a growing sense that Joe Root’s team’s fortunes are irreversible.

Despite his personal achievements, it is a tour that threatens to define his captaincy, and it has reignited debate about Chris Silverwood’s position as well.

However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) does not have a lot of options.

“I don’t know where England goes if they don’t have Root,” says Steve Harmison, the 2005 Ashes winner.

“However, if I were advising Root and England lost 5-0, I’d ask him, ‘Do you want to continue captaining a team where you don’t get everything you deserve and need for what you’ve done for this team?'”

According to Harmison, who is speaking on behalf of Genting Casino, the issues are structural rather than personal.

Even though they aren’t Root’s fault, he is still held accountable.

“In the county summer, your players aren’t playing red-ball cricket at all,” he adds.

“You gave up your T20 spot while still being one of our best players.

You’ve amassed 1000 more runs than anyone else on the team.

There is no consistency or cohesion in the selection.

“From a selfish standpoint, you’ve had two chances at the Ashes, do you want to continue as captain? I’m sure he’d say yes, but I’d demand changes – if not, I’d tell him to go play in the IPL.”

When Root publicly questioned his attack for not bowling full enough in Adelaide, the first cracks in his composure appeared.

Despite the fact that England has missed 21 chances on the field in the first two Tests, they remain optimistic.

“I’m not sure [Michael] Vaughan would have gotten through the [dressing room]door if he’d done that before he’d spoken to us, straight after a day’s play,” Harmison says.

Harmison’s XI for the 3rd Test Rory Burns

Zak Crawley

Dawid Malan

Joe Root

Ben Stokes

Jonny Bairstow

Jos Buttler

Ollie Robinson

James Anderson

Mark Wood

Stuart Broad