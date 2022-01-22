‘I don’t hate the guy,’ Dana White says of Jake Paul’s feud with the UFC, adding that the YouTuber is just trying to make money.

‘I don’t hate the guy,’ says UFC president Dana White of the Jake Paul feud, adding that the YouTuber is merely ‘trying to make some money.’

Recently, the UFC president and YouTube star Paul were involved in a verbal online spat.

White was widely accused of underpaying his UFC fighters, while he also criticized the American celebrity’s boxing record.

But the UFC president has now clarified the situation, claiming that Paul is simply ‘trying to make some money.’

“He hasn’t been a thorn in my side,” White told Manouk Akopyan.

People think I despise him, but I don’t.

“He’s out there doing his thing,” I say.

He’s a young man with a following who wants to make some money.

That is something I never blame anyone for.”

Two of White’s former fighters, Ben Askren, 37, and Tyron Woodley, 39, have both been knocked out and defeated by Paul, 24.

Woodley, an ex-UFC champion, was defeated on points in August, but was KO’d in a rematch in December.

Paul defeated online rival ‘AnEsonGib’ and ex-NBA point guard Nate Robinson, 37, over the course of two wins.

As a result, White mocked the social media sensation for failing to face a professional boxer.

When Paul accused the MMA promoter of using cocaine, their feud became even more heated.

White, on the other hand, denied the charge and offered to be tested for the recreational drug for TEN YEARS.

In exchange, he asked for a two-year drug test on Paul, accusing the 5-0 prizefighter of using steroids.

Later, Paul retaliated by denying the allegations and agreeing to be tested by the United States Anti Doping Agency, the UFC’s drug testing partner.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who praised Paul for publicly engaging White, was taken aback by the viral back-and-forth.

“Jake Paul has done really well to engage Dana White in those conversations,” Hearn told DAZN Boxing.

“I have a lot of respect for Dana White, and I was surprised to see him post a video of Jake Paul addressing him.”

“That would have been Jake Paul’s cup of tea.

Because that’s what he does, he prods you until you respond.”