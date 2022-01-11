‘I don’t think it was that complicated,’ Gerrard said of the lengthy VAR delay that resulted in Ings’ equalizer at Manchester United being ruled out.

﻿‘I don’t think it was that complicated,’ Gerrard said, referring to the lengthy VAR delay that saw Ings’ equaliser at Man Utd overturned.

After his Aston Villa side was denied an equalizer at Manchester United, Steven Gerrard slammed VAR.

The Midlands club was knocked out of the FA Cup on Monday after a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford.

Here is the entire VAR check on what Aston Villa thought was an equaliser.

It lasted exactly 3 minutes and 45 seconds.

If a second-half Danny Ings strike had been allowed to stand, the night could have turned out differently.

Following a Villa corner that United failed to clear, the forward bundled home at full stretch.

VAR, on the other hand, stepped in right away and halted the game for a few minutes while they investigated several incidents.

One was a potential handball by Ings, and the other was a possible foul on Edinson Cavani by Jacob Ramsey.

Despite a thorough examination, VAR recommended that referee Michael Oliver examine the touchline monitor.

Oliver and VAR spent more time reviewing the goal before concluding that Ramsey was offside prior to his block on Cavani.

The decision enraged Villa fans, who were also irritated by the 3 minute and 45 second delay.

After the final whistle, Gerrard expressed his disappointment, saying, “[It’s] very tough [to take].”

We were eliminated from the FA Cup, and when I first started this job, I saw this as an opportunity to have a good run in the competition.

“The lads put in a lot of effort, but we need to learn from it and close the gap from a nearly-perfect performance.”

For the most part, we dominated, but we weren’t ruthless enough.

“[The VAR decision?] How much time do you have? The officials decided that one in three and a half minutes.”

They’ve gone over two or three items in it.

“I’m disappointed it took three and a half minutes for the VAR to resolve it.”

The game’s sting was taken away at that point.

The Aston Villa midfielder did intervene and prevent Cavani from heading the ball clear.

Ramsey was in an offside position as a result of John McGinn’s free-kick, which isn’t a penalty.

However, Ramsey’s movement hampered Cavani’s ability to challenge for the ball.

The Villa player had interfered with an opponent in violation of Law 11: Offside.

VAR and referee Michael Oliver took far too long to reach a decision in this case.

Furthermore, it is unjust that only…

