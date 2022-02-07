‘I don’t trust Tyson Fury,’ Hearn says of the heavyweight champion, adding that he didn’t want to fight Oleksandr Usyk.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury didn’t want to fight Oleksandr Usyk, according to boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who claims he doesn’t ‘trust’ the Brit.

Hearn claims Fury refused to fight the slick, hard-hitting Ukrainian because the proposed heavyweight unification bout fell through.

Fury reportedly desired a warm-up fight in March before attempting to become the division’s first undisputed king in over two decades.

Instead, Fury will fight mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte to defend his heavyweight title.

After step-aside money became an unfeasible proposition, Usyk will face Anthony Joshua in a rematch.

“Everyone talks about the step aside money and all that,” the Matchroom boss told FightHype.com, “but the goalposts kept changing.”

“The strategy was always very straightforward.

Fury takes on Usyk for the undisputed title, and Joshua takes on the victor.

The plan is very simple.

“We were still talking when Joshua never signed for that model.”

He never wanted to do it, but it turned out to be a brilliant plan in my opinion.

“Then Tyson Fury said, ‘I’m not going to fight Usyk right away; I’d like a warm-up fight on March 26.’

“I don’t trust Tyson Fury to fight AJ after Usyk in any case.”

I don’t believe he’ll go on March 26 and fight in June and December.

“We went back and said no to the fight in March.”

We tried to renegotiate the deal, but Fury said, “No, I don’t want to fight Usyk right away.” That means he’ll have to fight Whyte.

“You never know if he’ll go up against Whyte.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if the fight never takes place.

“I’ve noticed that Dillian Whyte has gone silent.’ He’s in training.”

“What do you expect him to do until we see a contract for that fight and the money is paid?”

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Dillian.”

He’ll be present.

We’ll see if Tyson shows up.”